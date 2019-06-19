‘Do not travel to these 21 states in Nigeria’ – UK warns

The United Kingdom has issued a warning to British citizens about travelling to Nigeria.

According to the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office, there are 21 states in Nigeria, its citizens should steer clear.

Borno, Yobe, Adamawa Gombe, Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River, Bauchi, Zamfara, Kano, Jigawa, Katsina, Kogi, Sokoto, Kebbi states and also within 20km of the border with Niger are also warned against, are the states they are to steer clear.

“Attacks could be indiscriminate and could affect western interests as well as places visited by tourists. Besides Abuja, other major towns and cities remain particularly at risk, including Kano and Kaduna,” it stated on their website.

The post also stated that Kidnappings are high in the country.

“The security environment in the northeast has deteriorated since 2018 and there is a heightened risk of kidnap.

“There is also a high threat of criminal kidnap in the Niger Delta region and Kogi State. If you travel to areas to which the FCO advise against travel, you are particularly at risk and will need a high level of security.”