by Valerie Oke

Do you think kelechi iheanacho should have been selected as part of the Super Eagles 23 man squad for the AFCON 2019??? See What Nigerians Are Saying

Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to react after Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, released the 23-man squad without Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho.

Nigerians in the reactions have hailed the move as a very good one by noting that he was below par during the just concluded football season.

Reactions:

