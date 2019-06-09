Do you think kelechi iheanacho should have been selected as part of the Super Eagles 23 man squad for the AFCON 2019??? See What Nigerians Are Saying

Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to react after Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, released the 23-man squad without Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho.

Nigerians in the reactions have hailed the move as a very good one by noting that he was below par during the just concluded football season.

Reactions:

Gernot Rohr got this really right about Iheanacho. Semi Ajayi was just unlucky and I hope to see him in the next Afcon. — Lateef Saheed Ayobami of 🇳🇬 (@DacapableAyo) June 9, 2019

Iheanacho had somuch promise, used to be fast & had a great eye for a goal. As soon as he got on everyone’s lips he became sluggish, couldn’t score to save his life & turned a complete opposite of who he used to be. Deserves to watch the Nation’s Cup from Home — King N●-N● 🌟 (@Zaddy_nomso) June 9, 2019

Thank God they dropped that stupid Iheanacho. Sabi he can miss goal and make Man City win. Ode — Uncle Tunji (@twoonjy) June 9, 2019

Can we also agree that guardiola played a part in ruining kelechi iheanacho’s career — Black Torreira (@tweetraider_) June 9, 2019

