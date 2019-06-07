“Does this mean no pounded yam?” – Anthony Joshua Reviews His Diet As He Prepares For Rematch With Andy Ruiz Jr

Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has been placed on a food diet as he reveals what he will be taking in preparation for the rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr in November.

The-29-years old British-Nigerian boxer lost his first match to Andy Ruiz Jr, and subsequently losing his three belts to the Mexican international boxer last Saturday.

The rematch has been confirmed to take place in November or December this year, but the venue for the match is yet to be revealed.

The Boxer has taken a break from boxing at the moment as he also posted himself playing video games and chess saying it is his new obsession

Anthony Joshua was dropped four times after flooring Ruiz in the third round, and he was ultimately stopped in the seventh round.