Don Jazzy pens open letter to Nigerian artistes

by Temitope Alabi

Mavin Records CEO Don Jazzy has taken to social media to share some tips with Nigerian artistes.

According to Jazzy, artistes need to know that times have changed and they need to start engaging with their fans.

Taking to social media, Don Jazzy wrote;

Dear artists. Times have changed o. This Chris brown’s post is enough to let you know that water don pass garri. Engage with your fans. This is not the time to form Jugunu for algorithm ooo. Twitter and Instagram Algo no send person’.

This is coming after the record label boss shared N100,000 to some of his fans a few days ago on Twitter.

