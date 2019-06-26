Don Jazzy Writes Open Letter To Future Wife

by Olayemi Oladotun

Music producer, Don Jazzy has reacted to the video of Nigerian twerk queen, Janemena going topless as she twerks vigorously to Rema’ new song, Corny.

Marvin boss, Don Jazzy reacts to the video and confesses he enjoy things like and can never be forbidden by him if done by his future wife.

Corny is the new single from Mavin’s act, Rema, whose singles have been making airwaves since he debuted his first single.

He wrote;

Dear future wife I no Dey forbid this kind thing ooo. Just saying. Madam @janemena abeg help me pass that bottle of water #Corny by REMA

Don Jazzy

