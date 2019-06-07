‘Don’t Abuse Our Empathy’ – Alibaba Reacts To Neymar’s Rape Allegation

Popular comedian, Alibaba, has reacted to Neymar’s rape allegation, shortly after footage of the accuser who was beating the footballer was leaked.

Alibaba who narrated a friend’s experience with his sister-in-law as told men to be on alert. The comedian who stated that he is against rape, added that such empathy shouldn’t be abused by women.

He wrote;

“First off, I am against rape. And anyone, who rapes another should be made to face serious penalties. To deter others and to punish offenders, is the only way to go. BUT, BECAUSE WE ARE SYMPATHETIC AND MORE PROTECTIVE OF THE WOMEN INVOLVED IN RAPE CASES, DOESN’T MEAN, THAT EMPATHY SHOULD BE ABUSED.

Only God knows how many, like Joseph, would have gone down, because one lady wants to ride on those sympathies.

Also Read: “APC/PDP” Poorly educated e-rats insulting me for demanding good governance from their masters – Oby Ezekwesili

We donated money to try get a lawyer for a friend who was accused of raping his sister in law, in 2015, in Bayelsa. Only for God to have smiled on him through a camera hidden in a wall clock. If not for that wall clock, our man was a gonnnnnaaaaaa. The CCTV showed, the man saying resisting all the time. In one of the frames, she said, “You are a suegbe. And you call yourself a man. Maybe that’s why sister never carry belle.” Our man in the story above, is one of the lucky few, just like @Neymarjr Let’s be very alert”