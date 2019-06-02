Don’t attack Buhari and other Nigerian leaders – Kumuyi

William Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, has urged Christians not to attack President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders in the country.

The Deeper Life General Superintendent gave the advice on Sunday during his sermon at the Deeper Life Bible Church, Headquarters, Gbagada, in Lagos.

According to Kumuyi, while delivering his sermon entitled “The Believers’ Preservation Until the Day of Visitation”, Christians are strangers and pilgrims in the world and must be Christ-like in their character, conducts and conversations.

He said: “Don’t attack the president of the country whether in words or in the newspapers or through the internet.

“Honour kings; don’t disrespect or dishonour the governors. Don’t disrespect leaders of the community and leaders in the church.

“If we are to honour the governors in the states, how much more the pastors. ”

He also advised Christians not to worship money ad “man brought nothing to the world and will not take anything out of it.”.

“If we are going to heaven, we must be careful and thoughtful and run from all appearance of evil.

“Don’t be ignorant, careless, and thoughtless. Many are ignorant of the day of visitation,” Kumuyi added.

The cleric urged Christians to shine as a light in the world through their lifestyles, saying Jesus Christ had given them an example to follow even when they are being persecuted in the world.