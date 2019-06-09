"Don't Be The Wife That Stands By Her Husband In Times Of Problems'' - Foluke Daramola

Plus size Nigerian actress, Foluke Daramola, has advised ladies to look beyond being the ones that stand with their husbands in times of problems but rather as one that gets problems out of the way.
She made this known in an Instagram post today, June 9th.
What she posted:
*To all ladies*. *Married and Singles* *Young and adult* *Listen up ladies* Don’t be the wife that stands by her husband in times of problems, rather be that wife that gets problems out of his way, why stand by him in solidarity when you can kneel & do the needful? #ThePrayingWife He called you & said; Honey, I just lost the contract that we invested all our savings on. Don’t start shouting; What? How to manage? What happened? Oh my God! Just tell him; it is OK Darling, we will find the lost contract and go on your knees, get the contract back 4 him! *ThePrayingWife* You married a Pastor? Don’t wait until scandal has eaten him up b4 standing by him, stay at d gate! No Jezebel should get your king! *ThePrayingQueen After years of marriage, nothing changed positively in your home? Then retreat, get on your knees, as a wife, you are a good thing & whoever finds you walked into favor with God. *TheWailingWife* Deborah was not just a wife, she was a prophetess, a judge & a warrior. *WarriorsOnHeels Even if you think you married an idiot “in your ignorance”, don’t die lamenting. Get on your knees and restore his head back to factory setting. You can’t be wrong twice! #TheWailingWife Its is good to package so that he won’t cheat, It is good to cook well so that he won’t look outside, It is ‘gender’ to be submissive so that he adores you, but it is ‘guest’ to kneel on his behalf until you ward off danger. As a wife, slay in the kitchen, Slay in the bedroom, Slay in your dress sense, Slay in your intelligence, But slay more on your knees. *Be your husband’s prayer alarm*. Until your son says; I want a wife like my mother, you didn’t get it right as a mother! *TheVirteousWife No matter how romantic you are, if you are not romantic in the place of prayer, get ready for rheumatism. *GetOnYourKnees Woman, you are not just a wife and a mother, you are also a minister! Let your lips be painted with prayer, not the lipstick! If you know the power of praying the word, you will keep your territory under intense heat. Be your husband’s retreat center. Be a good woman indeed! Rejoice…💋💋💋happy Sunday guys