‘Don’t depend on this government, they have no plan for you’ – Samklef advises NYSC graduates

by Temitope Alabi

Nigerian singer and producer Samklef has taken to Twitter to dish out a piece of advice for the fresh NYSC graduate.

According to Smakelf, they need to go out and create their own world and not depend on the present government as they have no plans for the graduates.

He tweeted;

Congrats to all the new nysc corper go out there and create ur world don’t depend on this government. They don’t have plans for u.

His tweet has since been retweeted by a couple of his followers while some others dropped a comment or two.

See the tweet below;

'Don't depend on this government, they have no plan for you' - Samklef advises NYSC graduates

Tags from the story
Samklef

You may also like

“I’m a woman who was there when Kevin was selling sneakers” Kevin Hart’s ex-wife says she met Kevin in college and helped build him but he did her “dirt”

“Water no get enemy” Yemi Alade says as she shares breathtaking photo

Horse S**t: Edo State Government Says They Did Not Host Dillish

Trigga Kess: “I’ve Not Had Any Other Woman Apart From Her”

Forbes: “Micheal Jordan Made More Money Last Year Than Most Active Athletes”

Wizkid’s Son Hospitalized After Being Badly Injured | Photos

Popular Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha, narrates how he survived 6 gunshots in Asaba

80% OF MEN ARE BORN POLYGAMIST; DON’T GO TOO FAR ABOUT THEM – ACTRESS LIZ ANJORIN

Photos Wande Coal a.k.a Black Diamond’s manager, Nana Abey weds

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *