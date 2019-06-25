Don’t distract me with Presidential ambition of 2023 now in 2019, it’s ridiculous – Umahi



The Governor of Ebonyi State, David

Umahi has distanced himself from rumors that he has inaugurated a campaign platform known as ‘Southeast for President 2023’.

The governor said that the rumour was a distraction and that he has nothing to do with it.

Speaking on Tuesday in Abakaliki, the capital of the state, Umahi said that in a statement by his chief press secretary, Emmanuel Uzor, that himself and his government have nothing to do with any political gathering promoting him for 2023 presidency.

“The governor was greatly embarrassed by the link to presidential ambition of 2023 being circulated in various social media platforms and wishes to state that he will not be distracted by the various endorsements by groups and individuals who clamour for Nigeria President of Igbo extraction,” Mr Uzor said.

“Governor Umahi does not know the promoters of the platform and could not have contracted them to do the job but believes that any genuine and law abiding Nigerians reserve the right to go about their business as long as it doesn’t impinge on laid down rules of the country.

“2023 is still very far ahead of us. I am the Governor of Ebonyi State and a second term Governor for that matter by the grace of God, I put all my energy and concentration to serve my people as Governor and deliver on my Campaign promises. I am not looking at where I will be tomorrow. Allow God to determine my next political fate but don’t distract me with Presidential ambition of 2023 now in 2019, it’s ridiculous.

“Let me say again, as a Nigerian and Igbo man and in my capacity as the Chairman of South East Governors Forum, I am not against the idea or agitation for Nigeria President of Igbo extraction but linking me to it at this time is mostly embarrassing, distracting and premature and I beg to be left out of it,” he said.