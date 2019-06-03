”Don’t Get Too Exicted, Buhari Can Never Implement State And LGA Police” – Fani Kayode To Nigerians

by Valerie Oke

Mr. Femi Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation, has said President Muhammadu Buhari can never implement state or Local Government police for Nigeria.

Fani Kayode who spoke via his Twitter handle further added that the news making the rounds about the establishment of state and LGA police is nothing but a lie from the pit of hell.

