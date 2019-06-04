“Don’t Just Wank Away, Monetize It” – Nigerian Doctor Says As He Shares Details Of Where Sperm Are Bought For An Outrageous Amount

by Eyitemi

Don't Just Wank Away, Monetize It - Nigerian Doctor Says As He Shares Details Of Fertility Clinic Where Sperm Are Bought For Outrageous Amount

A Twitter user, @Adamsayeni, who claims to be a medical doctor has advised men to stop masturbating freely when they can monetize it.

According to the self-acclaimed doctor who spoke via a series of tweets, he said there is numerous fertility clinic with practices before going on to name a few.

His tweet below;

Details below:

There are fertility clinics in Lagos that pay from N20,000 to N50,000 for your sperm.

Don’t just walk away, MONETIZE IT!!!

I have to drop the location now for both eggs & sperm donation clinics
The traffic in my DM is really crazy

There are however criteria
1. Male (18 – 45 yrs), Female (less than 30 yrs preferably)
2. Non-smoker
3. Free from Hepatitis, Syphilis, HIV & other diseases
4. AA genotype

5. Tall, preferably 5ft 8′ and above
6. Must be ready and available for intensive screening and medications.

Omni Medical Centre & Advanced Fertility Clinic
18 Boyle Street, Onikan, Lagos.

Kanz Specialist Clinic & Maternity Home
Unity Street, Ikeja, Lagos.

Ayomide Women’s Health Specialist Hospital &IVF Centre (Egg donor are in high demand here)
30, Road, Opp. Dayus Petrol Station, 2nd Gate, Power station Power line, Osogbo, Osun.

I will add more if I get further information.

There are actually more fertility clinics all over the country than we actually imagined. I remembered being continually begged to donate my sperms when I was in Medical School.

Just Google fertility clinics in your location and walk in if you meet the criteria.

