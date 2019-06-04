“Don’t Just Wank Away, Monetize It” – Nigerian Doctor Says As He Shares Details Of Where Sperm Are Bought For An Outrageous Amount

A Twitter user, @Adamsayeni, who claims to be a medical doctor has advised men to stop masturbating freely when they can monetize it.
According to the self-acclaimed doctor who spoke via a series of tweets, he said there is numerous fertility clinic with practices before going on to name a few.
His tweet below;
There are fertility clinics in Lagos that pay from N20,000 to N50,000 for your sperm.
Don't just wank away, MONETIZE IT!!!
Details below:
I have to drop the location now for both eggs & sperm donation clinics
The traffic in my DM is really crazy
There are however criteria
1. Male (18 – 45 yrs), Female (less than 30 yrs preferably)
2. Non-smoker
3. Free from Hepatitis, Syphilis, HIV & other diseases
4. AA genotype
5. Tall, preferably 5ft 8′ and above
6. Must be ready and available for intensive screening and medications.
Omni Medical Centre & Advanced Fertility Clinic
18 Boyle Street, Onikan, Lagos.
Kanz Specialist Clinic & Maternity Home
Unity Street, Ikeja, Lagos.
Ayomide Women’s Health Specialist Hospital &IVF Centre (Egg donor are in high demand here)
30, Road, Opp. Dayus Petrol Station, 2nd Gate, Power station Power line, Osogbo, Osun.
I will add more if I get further information.
There are actually more fertility clinics all over the country than we actually imagined. I remembered being continually begged to donate my sperms when I was in Medical School.
Just Google fertility clinics in your location and walk in if you meet the criteria.