“Don’t Just Wank Away, Monetize It” – Nigerian Doctor Says As He Shares Details Of Where Sperm Are Bought For An Outrageous Amount

There are fertility clinics in Lagos that pay from N20,000 to N50,000 for your sperm. Don't just wank away, MONETIZE IT!!! — Dr Ayeni Official (@Adamsayeni) June 3, 2019

There are however criteria

1. Male (18 – 45 yrs), Female (less than 30 yrs preferably)

2. Non-smoker

3. Free from Hepatitis, Syphilis, HIV & other diseases

4. AA genotype

5. Tall, preferably 5ft 8′ and above

6. Must be ready and available for intensive screening and medications.

Omni Medical Centre & Advanced Fertility Clinic

18 Boyle Street, Onikan, Lagos.

Kanz Specialist Clinic & Maternity Home

Unity Street, Ikeja, Lagos.

Ayomide Women’s Health Specialist Hospital &IVF Centre (Egg donor are in high demand here)

30, Road, Opp. Dayus Petrol Station, 2nd Gate, Power station Power line, Osogbo, Osun.

I will add more if I get further information.

There are actually more fertility clinics all over the country than we actually imagined. I remembered being continually begged to donate my sperms when I was in Medical School.

Just Google fertility clinics in your location and walk in if you meet the criteria.