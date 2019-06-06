‘Don’t let success get to your head’ – Anthony Joshua tweets for the first time since his defeat

by Temitope Alabi

British/Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua shocked many when he lost his heavyweight belts WBA, IBF, and IBO to Andy Ruiz Jr after a seventh-round stoppage at Madison Square Garden over the weekend.

Joshua was floored four times before the fight finally came to an end.

Taking to Twitter for the first time since his defeat, Anthony shared a  new photo of himself flaunting his buff arm and wrote: ‘Don’t let success get to your head or failure get to your heart.’

The picture has since gone on to be liked and retweeted thousands of times as many of his fans couldn’t agree more with his statement.
