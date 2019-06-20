‘Don’t Put All Your Eggs In One Bastard’ – Sophia Momodu Warns

Davido’s first babymama and fashionista, Sophia Momodu looked so beautiful as she stepped out for YouTube week.

Sophia Momodu

Her daughter, 4-year-old, Imade Adeleke recently launched her hair care line dubbed ‘Aurora by Imade’ on May 29, 2019 at Lekki Phase 1, Lagos and it was a success.

Mama Imade took to Instagram to share photos of herself at the event. She donned a plain white t-shirt with the message ‘Don’t put all your eggs in one bastard’ printed in black. She wore the shirt tucked in a pair of stylish jeans and a small shoulder bag that featured snakeskin on it. To complete the bold look, she rocked a hair pin with the words ‘Savage Bo$$’ and a pair of retro sunglasses.

See photos below:

Sophia Momodu

Sophia Momodu

 
