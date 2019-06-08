‘Don’t Underestimate My Silence’ – Actress, Dakore Akande Warns

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nollywood actress, Dakore Akande, has taken to her Instagram page to reveal that she shows respect to people because she was brought up like that.

The actress who is believed to be sending a warning note to an unknown person expressed that she treats people the way she wants to be treated.

The actress also warned that she knows more than people imagine and she is not to be underestimated because of her silence.

Also Read: ‘UCH Ibadan is overcrowded’ – Chief Medical Director of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan

Dakore Akande pointed out that being humble doesn’t mean she is weak and never again will she accept such disrespect.

See her post below:

Dakore Akande

Dakore Akande

 
Tags from the story
Dakore Akande

You may also like

Sex Therapist, Jaaruma Calls Out Anita, Paul Okoye’s Wife, For Seeking Her Help In Private

Charles Novia Delves Into P-Square’s Break-up

IAAF 2017 : Usain Bolt loses his final career race to Justin Gatlin

Billionaire’s Daughter Mairama Indimi Gets Engaged

Daddy Freeze Reacts To Dbanj Saying He Pays His Tithe

Daddy Freeze Reacts To Dbanj Saying He Pays His Tithe

Jam Jam was over a week late, with over 20 hours labour – Tiwa Savage recalls

Yoruba Actor Yomi Fash Lanso Claims No Woman Has Ever Broken His Heart

List Of Nominees For The 2016 MAMA Awards

Wizkid Shares Photo Of Girlfriend On Instagram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *