‘Don’t Underestimate My Silence’ – Actress, Dakore Akande Warns

Popular Nollywood actress, Dakore Akande, has taken to her Instagram page to reveal that she shows respect to people because she was brought up like that.

The actress who is believed to be sending a warning note to an unknown person expressed that she treats people the way she wants to be treated.

The actress also warned that she knows more than people imagine and she is not to be underestimated because of her silence.

Also Read: ‘UCH Ibadan is overcrowded’ – Chief Medical Director of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan

Dakore Akande pointed out that being humble doesn’t mean she is weak and never again will she accept such disrespect.

See her post below: