DSS, Police lay siege at AIT premises after court orders them to reopen

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the police have laid siege to the head office of DAAR Communications owners of AIT and Raypower in Asokoro, Abuja.

Less than a few hours after a court order permitting AIT and Raypower FM to back on air, armed security operatives reportedly gathered around the station premises at 12:30am on Saturday.

Raypower and AIT were suspendd on Thursdah by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) for breathing its rules.

However, a federal high court judge in Abuja, Inyang Ekwo, ordered that the TV and radio stations reopen.

The NBC and the ministry of information were also summoned by the court to give explanation as to why the motion challenging the commission should not be granted.