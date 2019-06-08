DSS, Police lay siege at AIT premises after court orders them to reopen

by Verity

DSS, Police lay siege at AIT premises after court orders them to reopen

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the police have laid siege to the head office of DAAR Communications owners of AIT and Raypower in Asokoro, Abuja.

Less than a few hours after  a court order permitting AIT and Raypower FM to back on air, armed security operatives reportedly gathered around the station premises at 12:30am on Saturday.

Raypower and AIT were suspendd on Thursdah by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) for breathing its rules.

However, a federal high court judge in Abuja, Inyang Ekwo,  ordered that the TV and radio stations reopen.

The NBC and the ministry of information were also summoned by the court to give explanation as to why the motion challenging the commission should not be granted.

 

 
Tags from the story
AIT, DSS, police, Raypower

You may also like

Fani-Kayode Renews Call For Buhari, Tinubu’s Arrest Over ‘APC Radio’

“I never agreed to an official bout with Tenshin Nasukawa” – Mayweather makes embarrassing U-turn

Ibadan Court Dissolves Marriage After Wife Attempted To Burst Husband’s Testicles

Agents of states tried to intimidate me in Abuja, today – Atiku

Breaking! Kano assembly approves life pension for speaker, deputy

Reactions Trail FG’s Concessionary Exchange Rate To Pilgrims

Muslim cleric shuns daughter’s wedding reception because of lavish spending

Aisha Buhari reveals the truth about President Buhari health

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today;19th June

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *