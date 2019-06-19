Dubai-based Nigerian big boy, Hushpuppi Flies A Private Jet After Missing Paris Flight For A Whopping N25.2 Million

by Olabanji

Dubai-based Nigerian big boy, Hushpuppi has revealed he spent N25.2 million to fly a private jet after missing his flight to Paris.

The acclaimed Gucci king does not seem to care as he is always ready to show off his flamboyant lifestyle which he did on his Instastory.

The Dubai big boy took to his Instagram page to show off his flight in the private jet with him reading a Forbes newspaper, in his caption he said;

“if you knew my whole story, you’d be proud of me!”

But it is unfortunate that many of us do not know his whole story rather than the flamboyant lifestyle on Instagram and Snapchat.
