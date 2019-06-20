Eastern states are the safest in Nigeria – Ohanaeze Ndigbo to the UK

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth council has issued a statement dismissing the warning by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office of the United Kingdom to its citizens in Nigeria against visiting some states in the country prone to possible terror attacks.

The statement which was signed Mazi Okechukwu isiguzoro, (President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth council worldwide ), it clarified that the states in the East are by far the safest haven for investment and tourism” in the country.

It also noted that there is no such thing as terrorism in the South East.

The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth council worldwide, contrary to malicious intent and false information of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office of the United Kingdom, declared that one or two States in South East Nigeria is(or are)among the 21 States unsafe for British National to travel to,as total fallacy and inclusion of any South East State is an error that must be corrected and debunk such unfriendly report.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth council worldwide wishes to inform the World,as the watchdogs of the South East Nigeria,We declare that ” South East Nigeria as the Safest Haven for Investment and Tourism”, There’s no record of any act of terrorism or any Terroristic Activities in the soil of South East Nigeria including Abia State, We urge our potential investors and Tourists to disregard any fantastical fabrication created by the fifth columnist to derail the huge business investment coming to Enyimba Economic City.

( OYC applaud the South East Governors led by Gov Dave Umahi for putting up a world-class Security intelligence through prompt motivation of Security agents for efficiency and effectiveness in the discharge of their duties by our gallant security agents, These Governors as chief Security officers in their various States had improved the Security of their various States individually and collectively as South East Governors.

We warn against malicious and doctored report by agents of destabilization and deception Masquerading as Credible source feeding malicious report to reputable organization with a devilish intent to cause disaffection and derail the huge economic investments coming towards the South East Nigeria especially the ” New Dubai” in Nigeria called Enyimba Economic City the Global business hub in the South East approved by the Federal Government as Free trade Zone and Special Economic Zone Under the Made in Nigeria For Export ,We believe that UK report of including Abia State was kill the dream of EEC,but their inclusion of Abia and mischievous act is Dead on Arrival, and Urge the General public especially our foreign investors to disregard the report.

“The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advise against all travel to:

Borno State

Yobe State

Adamawa State

Gombe State

riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States

within 20km of the border with Niger in Zamfara State

The FCO advise against all but essential travel to:

Bauchi State

Zamfara State

Kano State

Kaduna State

Jigawa State

Katsina State

Kogi State

within 20km of the border with Niger in Sokoto and Kebbi States

non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers State

Abia State

Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Nigeria. Most attacks occur in the northeast, particularly in Borno (including central Maiduguri and along access routes connecting the city to other major towns and along the Niger border, including in Damasak), Yobe, including the eastern LGAs bordering Borno State both north and south of the Damaturu road), and Adamawa States. There have also been significant attacks in Gombe, Kano, Kaduna, Jos and Bauchi States and in the Federal capital, Abuja. The terrorist threat across eastern Yobe and Borno State is high, with frequent recent attacks. Terrorist groups carried out attacks in North East Nigeria during the February 2019 election period, and further attacks are likely. We continue to advise against all travel to Borno and Yobe States.

On 23 February 2019, ISWA launched an attack involving indirect fire that resulted in explosions in multiple locations within Maiduguri.

You should avoid places where crowds gather, including political meetings, religious gatherings and places of worship, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, transport hubs and camps for displaced people. Attacks could be indiscriminate and could affect western interests as well as places visited by tourists. Besides Abuja, other major towns and cities remain particularly at risk, including Kano and Kaduna. See Terrorism

There’s a high threat of kidnap throughout Nigeria. Kidnaps can be motivated by criminality or terrorism, and could be carried out for financial or political gain. See Terrorism and Criminal Kidnaps

The security environment in the northeast has deteriorated since 2018 and there is a heightened risk of kidnap. Kidnaps in the northeast have included humanitarian and private sector workers. There are also reports that Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa (ISWA) are continuing to actively plan to kidnap foreigners. As well as in north-east Nigeria, this is believed to include some northern and middle belt states including Bauchi, Gombe, Kano, Kaduna, Niger, and Adamawa. If you’re working or travelling in areas where there is a Boko Haram or ISWA presence, especially in the north-east of Nigeria, you should be aware of the risk of terrorist kidnapping.

There is also a high threat of criminal kidnap in the Niger Delta region and Kogi state.

If you travel to areas to which the FCO advise against travel, you are particularly at risk and will need a high level of security. If you’re working in northern Nigeria you should make sure your employers provide an adequate level of security where you live and where you work, make sure they regularly review security arrangements and familiarise yourself with those plans.

There have been recent attacks in Maiduguri, Baga, Monguno, Damasak and Rann in Borno State and in Gujba and Geidam LGAs in Yobe State. Further attacks are likely. We advise against all travel to Borno and Yobe States. See Local travel

A number of kidnappings, including of foreigners, took place in Kano city in April 2018. We advise against all but essential travel to Kano state. If you’re in or around Kano city, we recommend you take added precautions.

You should be aware of your surroundings and avoid large crowds and public demonstrations as they can turn violent unexpectedly and at short notice. Follow news reports and be alert to developments. If you become aware of any nearby unrest or disturbances, you should leave the area immediately. Violent crime is common. See Crime

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirmed an outbreak of Lassa fever on 22 January. For further information and advice see the NaTHNaC website.

UK health authorities have classified Nigeria as having a risk of Zika virus transmission. For information and advice about the risks associated with Zika virus, visit the National Travel Health Network and Centre website.

Around 117,000 British nationals visit Nigeria each year. Most visits are trouble-free.

Before considering travel to areas to which the FCO advise against all or all but essential travel you should take professional security advice. Be vigilant at all times, keep others informed of your travel plans and vary your routines. If you’re working in Nigeria you should follow your employer’s security advice, make sure your accommodation is secure and review your security measures regularly. Consular support is offered in Nigeria although limited in areas where the FCO advise against all or all but essential travel.

Flash flooding can occur during the wet season (June to October). There is a greater risk of water-borne diseases during the rainy season. See Health

On 1 August 2018, the Democratic Republic of Congo government confirmed an outbreak of Ebola in North Kivu province, originating in Beni territory. The latest updates can be found on the World Health Organisation (WHO)website.

The outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo in August 2018 could result in some additional checks taking place at international airports in Nigeria. There are no direct flights from the Democratic Republic of Congo so these checks could be in place for any flight. This is a standard precaution and no cause for alarm.

If you’re abroad and you need emergency help from the UK government, contact the nearest British embassy, consulate or high commission.

Take out comprehensive travel and medical insurance before you travel. Make sure your policy covers you for the type of travel you’re proposing to undertake.”