by Eyitemi

Egypt 2019: Nigerians Hail Ighalo After His Lone Strike Secure Maximum Points For The Super Eagles

The Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated Burundi by a lone goal during their opening match at the ongoing African Cup nation.

Second half substitute proved to be the match-winner as his well-taken goal proved to be the difference between sides.

Consequently, Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handles to sing his praise.
burundi, Ighalo, nigeria

