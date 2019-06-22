Egypt 2019: Nigerians Hail Ighalo After His Lone Strike Secure Maximum Points For The Super Eagles

The Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated Burundi by a lone goal during their opening match at the ongoing African Cup nation.
Second half substitute proved to be the match-winner as his well-taken goal proved to be the difference between sides.
Consequently, Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handles to sing his praise.
Reactions:
And that’s how we won the match
Who noticed Ighalo was a second away from being cursed by Nigerians?#NGABDI
— ROY OFFICIAL☘️ (@Ridroy98) June 22, 2019
#NGABDI
Form is temporary;Class is Permanent. Take a bow , Ighalo
👏🙌 pic.twitter.com/nvXRlm749Y
— The Ekiti Senator (@kotila_adedayo) June 22, 2019
I just found my new crush 💃🏻💃🏻😍#ighalo pic.twitter.com/tGMwahwKpx
— ocha-🌸lin💐 (@nellehdee) June 22, 2019
Yes,it’s okay but almost backfired thank God for that swift reaction from ighalo. Up 9ja.
— omopariola (@poyet01) June 22, 2019
