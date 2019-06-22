Egypt 2019: Super Eagles Of Nigeria Begin Campaign With Hard Fought Victory

by Valerie Oke

The Super Eagles of Nigeria begin the 2019 African Cup of Nations campaign with a hard-fought victory over Burundi today.

The former African champions began the encounter on the front foot and could have taken the lead as early as the 21st minutes but for the profligacy of Samuel Chukwueze who skied his effort wide.

The Introduction of Jude Ighalo in the half-time changed the momentum of the match as the Super Eagles became more dominant in the final third and ultimately went on to find the opener in the 77th minute.

The match then became a one-sided affair from then on with the Nigerian team careful not to commit men forward.
