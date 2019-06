Saudi Arabia and UAE have announced the end of Ramadan as the new moon marking its end has been sight.

The countries upon sighting the moon announced the end of Ramadan and that the first of the Islamic month of Shawwal starts Tuesday.

However, Nigerian Muslims will have to wait for the Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) to announce the sighting of the moon.

Other than this, they may have to continue the Ramadan fast on Tuesday and celebrate Eid-el-Fitri on Wednesday.