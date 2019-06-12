Ekiti Pastor who planned own kidnap, nabbed by police

by Valerie Oke

The police have arrested a pastor of a Methodist Church in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state, Adewuyi Adegoke for allegedly orchestrating his own kidnap. According to the report, Adegoke had planned with one Oluwadare Sunday to demand N3 million ransom from his congregation. However he was said to have absconded on Sunday evening as reports that he had been abducted between Esa-Oke in Osun state and Aramoko-Ekiti in Ekiti, made wave. The supposed kidnappers got in contact with the church to asking them to pay the said sum for his release on or before Thursday, else he would be killed. Unfortunately for the pastor, his partner in crime, Sunday was nabbed by the police at Okeyinmi area of Ado-Ekiti, where had gone to pick up the ransome. Sunday reportedly led the police to the hotel where the pastor had been hiding. The state's Commissioner of Police, Amba Asuquo, confirmed that the incident, saying they are currently investigating the incident. “Yes there is something close to that, but we are still investigating and will come out with the details later,” he told reporters. When asked if the reverend was among the suspects in custody, Asuquo said, “I know we have some suspects in custody in connection with the incident but I cannot reveal their identities to you now.”

