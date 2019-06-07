EL-Rufai is my mentor and role model – Rep member, Abdulmumin Jubril

by Verity

EL-Rufai is my mentor and role model - Rep member, Abdulmumin Jubril

A member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibril has described the Kaduna state governor, Nasir El – Rufai as his mentor and role model.

The Green Chamber member, who was suspended by the leadership of the Lower legislative council over raising of budget padding allegations against principal officers some years ago, says he would never get tired of gushing about El-Rufai.

In a tweet on Friday morning, the lawmaker from Kano state said the Kaduna state governor is exceptional and has repeatedly proven that in the behind-the-scene role he played towards ensuring “smooth emergence of 9th Assembly leadership.”

He said; I will never get tired saying El- Rufai is exceptional. He has put in so much working behind the scene to ensure smooth emergence of 9th Assembly leadership. He has repeatedly proven right the theory that a committee of one can get things done! Thank you, sir, ROLE MODEL, MENTOR!!!
Tags from the story
9TH ASSEMBLY, Abdulmumin Jibril, el rufai

You may also like

Woman arrested for hiring assassins to kill her husband

If Any Group Was Responsible For Jonathan’s Loss, It’s The PDP NWC – Fani-Kayode

Obanikoro Denies Involvement In Leaked Audio Recording On Ekiti Polls, Threatens To Sue Sahara Reporters

Scary!!! Man dies after eating food from "mama put"

Be Honest: What is that food your parents made you eat while growing up that you disliked with a passion???

Abducted Ex-Minister Regains Freedom

Aisha Buhari Joins Other First Ladies At Michelle Obama’s “Global Girls Empowerment” Event in NY

Biafra: 7 INTERESTING Facts About Nnamdi Kanu That’ll Make You Go Wow!!!

Tukur’s Resignation: PDP Will Lose Taraba, Adamawa To Opposition Party – Ex-chairman

South African Bodybuilder Dies While Trying To Impress Viewers With A Backflip After A Performance In A Competition[GRAPHIC VIDEO]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *