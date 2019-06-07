EL-Rufai is my mentor and role model – Rep member, Abdulmumin Jubril

A member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibril has described the Kaduna state governor, Nasir El – Rufai as his mentor and role model.

The Green Chamber member, who was suspended by the leadership of the Lower legislative council over raising of budget padding allegations against principal officers some years ago, says he would never get tired of gushing about El-Rufai.

In a tweet on Friday morning, the lawmaker from Kano state said the Kaduna state governor is exceptional and has repeatedly proven that in the behind-the-scene role he played towards ensuring “smooth emergence of 9th Assembly leadership.”

He said; I will never get tired saying El- Rufai is exceptional. He has put in so much working behind the scene to ensure smooth emergence of 9th Assembly leadership. He has repeatedly proven right the theory that a committee of one can get things done! Thank you, sir, ROLE MODEL, MENTOR!!!