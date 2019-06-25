Emir Sanusi Lists What Buhari Must Do If He Is Sincere About His Fight Against Poverty

by Eyitemi

Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi, has highlighted some steps President Muhammadu Buhari must take if he is sincere with his fight against poverty.

Sanusi, a former CBN governor, made this known while speaking at the 3rd National Treasury Workshop organized by the office of the Accountant General of the Federation holding in Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano.

His words:

“The country is bankrupt and we are heading for bankruptcy. What happened is that the federal government does pay petroleum subsidy, pay electricity tariff subsidy, and if there is a rise in interest rates, Federal Government pays.

“What is more life-threatening than the subsidy that we have to sacrifice education, health sector and infrastructure for us to have cheap petroleum.

“If truly President Buhari is fighting poverty, he should remove the risk on the national financial sector and stop the subsidy regime which is fraudulent.”

“Since I have decided to come here, you have to accept what I have said here. And please, if you do not want to hear the truth, never invite me.

 
