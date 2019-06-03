Engage your husband in pillow talk – Obasanjo to Aisha Buhari

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has urged the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, to have pillow talk with her husband.

This comes after the president’s wife spoke out again about the ills of his government. Aisha recently faulted the implementation of the Social Investment Programme (SIP) of the Federal Government and also how the administration has handled the issues of banditry in northern Nigeria.

Reacting to her comment on Monday, Obasanjo hailed Aisha but urged her to engage her husband in pillow talk.

The former president was quoted in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi on Monday, while he received the Editorial Board of a Social media platform, Penpushing Media at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Oke – Mosan, Abeokuta.

He said: “I think she did well and maybe she should also have pillow talk with the President. “I believe every Nigerian family, individual, group is entitled to livelihood. And it is the responsibility of all to make sure we have a dignified life. That should be our aim collectively.”

He also urged that the media be sensitive as such sensitization will aid in addressing the problems.