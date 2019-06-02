Ese Walter Reacts To Trending “COZA pastor’s” Sexual Abuse Allegations

Ese Walter, The Nigeria lady who accused the pastor and founder of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo for molesting her in 2013 has appealed to Nigerians to leave her out of the trending sexual abuse allegations made by Timi Dakolo a few days ago

Timi Dakolo took to his Instagram page a few days ago to call out the church, he wrote on his Instagram page

COMMONWEALTH KO ZION NI..CHURCH IS SUPPOSE TO FIX BROKEN PEOPLE AND NOT CRUSH PEOPLE WHO SHOW UP IN CHURCH NEEDING GOD.

This since has caused a new sexual allegation on the church as many have assumed he is talking about the founder of COZA pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, in the light of the trending allegations, Ese Walter has urged Nigeria not to drag Her name with the new allegations

in her post on Facebook, she wrote,

Allow me reintroduce myself…

My name is Ese Walter. FIRST of her name. I am an author (and all round writer), self taught yogi (currently about a yoga teacher’s training so I can teach you safely) and mother (Boobbabies is the nick name for my children, Boobman and Boobgirl)

What you have just read above is what I am consistently creating for myself in this moment. I am currently on a 90 days, habit building, ACTION plan to become the highest expression of myself in these roles I play.

I am not your poster girl for any trending stories, I am not a victim of anything (although I played this victim role for years until 35 hit ) and finally, I am not open to your discussions about my past. If you choose to live there, be my guest, just quit your attempts to pull me along with ya The tongue photo is actually for you

Lastly, if you have not healed from your pain, hurting others will not heal you. Trust, I know. Plus, your pain is here to teach you. It is here to bring out the fire in you. It is that fire that propels you in the direction of your dreams (I am assuming you have dreams…if you don’t, ain’t no shame, sit with yourself and build one)

