‘Establishing Fulani Settlement In Other States Is A Recipe For Disaster’ – Shehu Sani

by Olayemi Oladotun

Political activist, Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the ongoing debate about the establishment of Fulani settlements in the South-Eastern part of the country.

Shehu Sani expressed that creating Fulani settlement without establishing peace with the indigenous people of those states is a recipe for disaster.

Also Read: I will spend the next four year ensuring that no Nigerian child is kept out of school – Buhari

He tweeted:

Establishing a ‘Rugan Fulani’ settlement in some states where spears & swords are flying over heads & without facilitating a comprehensive inter communal peace plan & MOU, will be a recipe for disaster.The architects of the idea are viewing the problem from their tinted windows

Reno Omokri

Tags from the story
Shehu Sani

You may also like

Maku Wants Immunity Clause Removed From Nigeria’s Constitution… SEE Why!!!

Twitter Lady Tags Airtel as Tribalistic Over Adverts

Anglican Bishop Urges Buhari To Drag CAN, TAN Others To EFCC

FG Will Not Influence Process Of National Confab – Jonathan

Young girl sends love letter to her male corps member teacher

Boko Haram kill five persons in suicide attack in Borno

Mob Burns Shi’ites Leader’s Residence In Kaduna

Funny Reactions from fans on Davido participating in NYSC

Appeal Court Upholds Ajimobi’s Election

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *