‘Establishing Fulani Settlement In Other States Is A Recipe For Disaster’ – Shehu Sani

Political activist, Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the ongoing debate about the establishment of Fulani settlements in the South-Eastern part of the country.

Shehu Sani expressed that creating Fulani settlement without establishing peace with the indigenous people of those states is a recipe for disaster.

He tweeted:

Establishing a ‘Rugan Fulani’ settlement in some states where spears & swords are flying over heads & without facilitating a comprehensive inter communal peace plan & MOU, will be a recipe for disaster.The architects of the idea are viewing the problem from their tinted windows