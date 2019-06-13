‘Etinosa and I planned that she will go naked during my live video’ – MC Galaxy confesses

by Temitope Alabi

Singer MC Galaxy has come clean over a video he made on March 15th, which featured actress and popular Instagram comedian, Etinosa.

The video saw the actress going completely naked on the singer’s lG live video causing her to receive massive backlash from Nigerians.

In a new interview with HIP Tv, MC Galaxy again spoke on the incident confessing that he and Etinosa in fact planned for her to go naked during the video.

He said

”I think I need to say the whole truth about this live video thing once and for all. The live video thing we planned it. Me and Etinosa actually planned that stuff but I wasn’t happy the way the whole thing turned pout to be on me alone. We planned it but we did not plan she would ”over naked” like that. She over did it when she came on live video”.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/BymoFwkBrEw/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Tags from the story
Etinosa, MC Galaxy

You may also like

“My Dad Is Not Aware Of My Participation”: Meet BBNaija 2018 Housemate, Lolu

Model Oluchi Orlandi Insults Journalists And Fellow Africans

Actress Mercy Johnson Enjoys Some Goofing Time With Her Adorable Kids (Photos/Video)

“Haters Will Say I Didn’t Go To Gym” – Ini Edo says as she shows off her figure

What Beyonce Did For Lady Gaga Is The Sweetest Thing Ever

Ed Sheeran To Appear As Guest Star In Game of Thrones

Top 10 Nigerian Songs That Rocked Your Radios This Year

BurnaBoy Threathens To ‘Kill’ Bloggers Writing ‘Sh*t’ About Him

Joseph Yobo And Wife Marks 5 Years Wedding Anniversary

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *