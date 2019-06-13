‘Etinosa and I planned that she will go naked during my live video’ – MC Galaxy confesses

Singer MC Galaxy has come clean over a video he made on March 15th, which featured actress and popular Instagram comedian, Etinosa.

The video saw the actress going completely naked on the singer’s lG live video causing her to receive massive backlash from Nigerians.

In a new interview with HIP Tv, MC Galaxy again spoke on the incident confessing that he and Etinosa in fact planned for her to go naked during the video.

He said

”I think I need to say the whole truth about this live video thing once and for all. The live video thing we planned it. Me and Etinosa actually planned that stuff but I wasn’t happy the way the whole thing turned pout to be on me alone. We planned it but we did not plan she would ”over naked” like that. She over did it when she came on live video”. https://www.instagram.com/tv/BymoFwkBrEw/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link