''Even if I am offered 100 million Naira, I will never ACT on the same MOVIE set with Bobrisky'' - Nollywood Actor Shares

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has come out to share that he would never feature in the same movie with male barbie, Bobrisky, even if he is offered as much as 100 million Naira.
He made this known in an Instagram post yesterday, 12th June.
See what he posted:
Even if i am offered 100 million Naira, i will never ACT on the same MOVIE set with @bobrisky222 God forbid bad thing… 🤣🤣#Nollywood is not a #Christmas dress or Masquerade center for excellence,🎅#acting is a serious business, and not a place where a MAN will be mocking God by putting on FEMALE #dress, 👗" BRA " and " PANT ", #hello, is Nollywood now a #COMEDY industry? 🤣@bobrisky222 Actors are people respected in the SOCIETY, and this noble profession is not for jokers, Nigerians are never going to queue for hours at the #CINEMA to watch you mocking The Almighty God with your dressing, 😭i am the only popular #actor in #Naija that has ever gotten the attention of an A-List American #celebrity, ✈️#Google it, 🌎but i will rather sit at home and drink Garri 🍚than accept 100 million Naira from any #PRODUCER to act with you on the same movie set, am i mad?📺