Even if it’s my brother who breaches traffic laws, arrest him – Sanwo-Olu

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos state, has said that traffic discipline is one of the core tenets of his administration.

The governor said this on Friday when he paid a visit to the head office of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) in Oshodi.

Sanwo-Olu urged the agency to deal with anyone who breaches traffic laws even if it is his brother.

“If anyone breaks the law and he says he is a brother to the governor, tell him to call the governor to pay for the offence,” he said.

He also told them to ignore anyone in his cabinet who tries to use his position to release a traffic offender who was arrested.

“Lagosians expect a corrupt-free LASTMA that will not be collecting bribes. Be respectful and courteous even when you are going to arrest an offender,” he said.

“Lagosians want LASTMA that is decent, they want neatness. We don’t want laziness and lateness to work. Be my advocates.”

He also announced a 100 percent increase in the salaries of LASTMA officials, saying it would take effect from the end of July.

“From the end of next month, we are going to double your allowance, from the end of next month. If you are earning N5,000 allowance, we are going to double it for you.

“It is Lagos State tax payer’s money we are going to be giving to all of you so the citizens are going to be expecting a new, reformed and more civil LASTMA officers.”

Sanwo-Olu said: “There are rules that guide the operation of commercial motorcycles. The Lagos State law has stated that okada should not operate on some roads,” he said.

“We will have a meeting with security operatives on what we should do. We are not going to condone people obstructing our roads. I am now taking it as a warning to all those parking their vehicles on the road such as importers of Tokunbo vehicles to comply by removing them from the road.

“We will come one day and take all the vehicles off the road. People should provide space for their businesses.”