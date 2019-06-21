‘Every Problem Has An Expiry Date’ – Former Beauty Queen, Ibidunni Ighoadalo Advise To Youths Is A Must Read

Former beauty queen, Ibidunni Ighoadalo took to her Instagram page to advise young people passing through hard times not to give up.

Ibidunni Ighoadalo who in a lengthy post on Instagram advised young people to find something productive to do wrote:

“My dear young ones….

How are you today? I don’t know where you are in life or how tough this season is for you but what I do know is that it would pass and everything will be okay.

Every problem has an expiry date. My heart is with you and I want you to know that there is nothing you are going through that I haven’t been through or worse. Thank God we don’t look like what we have been through 🙏.

The world out there is not friendly, wealthy and powerful men/women will ask you to sleep with them to solve a problem you have; school fees to pay, relative that is ill or rent to pay? How do you cope? It is tempting… it looks like an easy way out, a voice telling you no one will know just do it… will it solve the problem? It might temporarily but…. a bit of you has been taken away. God didn’t put a price on you so how long for will this continue? We all make mistakes and he is an amazing and merciful God, ask for mercy and divine strength to walk away from those vices.

Find something productive and impactful to do, make yourself valuable, make sure you have a great service you can render. God will honor you if you trust him completely. I have also heard that dating without s#x is now unacceptable in today’s times, my dear young ones anyone who can’t wait to commit and make a real woman/man out of you isn’t worth it. I know and hear the fears of how do I know she/he is good in bed?

How do I know if she/he is s#xually active? In all we do we reap what we sow and once you have s#x the trust can’t be 💯 anymore from one partner. Anyone who can’t help you or be with you without sleeping with you isn’t yours and trust me if you honor God, He will make a way and will never let you regret you obeyed him. TRUST GOD. He sees and he knows. He never leaves his own. Don’t give up. Hold on and be strong I am super proud 🙏🙏”