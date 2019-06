Dayo Adewole, son of the former Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, has been released, according to latest reports.

Dayo Adewole was kidnapped at his farm located at Iroko near Fiditi in Afijio Local Government Area of Oyo State on Tuesday.

It is yet unknown of ransom was paid for his release but reports say some people including his domestic staff have been arrested in connection with the kidnap.