FAAN releases list of prohibited items for passengers

To ensure the safety of passengers, the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, has released a list of items which are not allowed on a plane nor allowed anywhere close to the airport.

The list included items such as Guns and firearms, tools, sporting object, disabling chemicals etc.

Items such as;

Blasting cap, Dynamite Fireworks Flares (in any form) Hand grenade Plastic explosives Realistic replica of explosives

Anything marked so as to indicate that it is, or contain an explosive, whether capable of producing a practical effect by explosion or not

