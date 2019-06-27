FAAN releases list of prohibited items for passengers

by Temitope Alabi

To ensure the safety of passengers, the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, has released a list of items which are not allowed on a plane nor allowed anywhere close to the airport.

The list included items such as Guns and firearms, tools, sporting object, disabling chemicals etc.

Items such as;

Blasting cap,

Dynamite

Fireworks

Flares (in any form)

Hand grenade

Plastic explosives

Realistic replica of explosives

Anything marked so as to indicate that it is, or contain an explosive, whether capable of producing a practical effect by explosion or not

See the list below and share your thoughts with us on this move by FAAN

 

