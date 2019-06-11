‘Failure Is A Culture In Nigeria’ – Segalink Replies Singer Simi

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular social media activist, Segun Awosanya commonly referred to as Segalink has declared that failure has been imbibed as a culture in Nigeria in a new post on Twitter.

Segalink in his new tweet replied the Nigerian Singer, Simi’s previous Tweet, who asked people to ask her intelligent question.

Also Read: “We need to fix our country” – Simi Advise Nigerians

He wrote:

In your country, the youth have been idiot-shamed simply because they were deemed to have failed certain examinations. Isn’t examination a test of the competence of the teacher than that of the student in sane climes? Especially in a country where failure is a culture.

Segalinks
Tags from the story
Segalink, simi

You may also like

Johnny Depp’s family Is The Reason Amber Heard’s Asking For A Divorce

[Watch] Embarrassing moment Kano Deputy governor was whisked away by police over ballot snatching

CBN to fine banks N10k, if they fail to reverse failed electronic transaction within 24hrs

Obama Insists He Could Have Won If ‘He Had Run Again’

Eating Suya and Roasted Plantain ( Boli ) can cause Cancer – Experts

Kwara Assembly Approves Gov. Ahmed’s Request To Borrow N1.25b

This throwback video of Ebuka getting evicted from the Big Brother Naija house in 2007 is all you need to see today

This throwback video of Ebuka getting evicted from the Big Brother Naija house in 2007 is all you need to see today

Alex seals deal with Naomad talent management firm

“You are a disgrace to your family if you are truly dating Wizkid” – Nigerians come for Tiwa Savage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *