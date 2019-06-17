#FakeNewsAlert: US Denies Banning Student Visa For Nigerians

by Verity

U.S denies banning student visa for Nigerians

The United States mission in Nigeria has debunked news making the round on many social media platforms that it has banned student visa for Nigerians.

The U.S embassy in Abuja took to its official Twitter account on Monday to set the record straight, as it described the news of the visa ban ad false — while urging Nigerians to disregard it.

It said anyone who may have seen the information via Facebook, Twitter or WhatsApp should please communicate it as false.

It tweeted: #FakeNews Alert! Be advised, reports of Student Visa ban for Nigerians is false. If you have seen such manufactured item on Facebook and Twitter or received it via WhatsApp, please communicate that it is false.
