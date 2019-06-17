FALSEALARM: US Embassy Debunks News On Banning Student Visa For Nigerians

The United States of America, USA embassy in Nigeria has debunked the false news about banning student visas for Nigerians seeking admission into their country.

ALSO READ: “I Will Say It Again And Again; Cyber-Crime Is Wrong” – Falz

According to their official twitter page, @USEmbassyAbuja they said the reports are fake as should be regarded as false.

They made this statement on their Twitter page;

#Fake news Alert! Be advised, reports of Student Visa ban for Nigerians is false. If you have seen such manufactured item on Facebook and Twitter or received it via WhatsApp, please communicate that it is a false new.

#FakeNews Alert! Be advised, reports of Student Visa ban for Nigerians is false. If you have seen such manufactured item on Facebook and Twitter or received it via WhatsApp, please communicate that it is false. pic.twitter.com/1EvoiST6ak — U.S. Mission Nigeria (@USEmbassyAbuja) June 17, 2019