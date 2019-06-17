#FALSEALARM: US Embassy Debunks News On Banning Student Visa For Nigerians

by Olabanji

The United States of America, USA embassy in Nigeria has debunked the false news about banning student visas for Nigerians seeking admission into their country.

ALSO READ: “I Will Say It Again And Again; Cyber-Crime Is Wrong” – Falz

According to their official twitter page, @USEmbassyAbuja they said the reports are fake as should be regarded as false.

They made this statement on their Twitter page;

#Fake news Alert! Be advised, reports of Student Visa ban for Nigerians is false. If you have seen such manufactured item on Facebook and Twitter or received it via WhatsApp, please communicate that it is a false new.
Tags from the story
USA EMBASSY, USA VISA

You may also like

Nigerian Activist Seeking Asylum Held In Solitary Confinement In Japan

Aregbesola receives 21 Day Ultimatum from PDP

Bode George Drums Support For President Jonathan

The last Interview: Death Is The Only Constant Thing – Olatunji, Late Son Of MIC Boss

Lagos State cultists surrender arms to Police

EFCC Declares 23 Persons Wanted Over Bank Fraud, Other Crimes

Nigeria Army neutralise seven Boko Haram terrorists in Sambisa forest

Policeman shots farmer at his farm land

PHOTOS: P*rn Movie Filmed At University Campus in Broad Daylight Enraged Officials

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *