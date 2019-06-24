Falz calls out Kano government for jailing musician who makes jokes about Ganduje in songs

Nigerian musician, Folarin Falana aka Falz has called out the government of Kano for jailing a musician, Mohammed Yusuf for making jokes about the state governor, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje in his songs.

Falz who posted a screenshot of BBC pidgin on his Instagram page, @falzthedahdguy, Falz wrote: “HATE to see stuff like this! This is 2019.

Any individual who feels defamed by any statement made by another person can sue for libel or slander under the law of defamation.

“It is shameful to see public officers using the machinery of the state to harass citizens and attempting to hinder our inalienable freedom of expression.

“Anyone who knows the musician Mohammed Yusuf personally should please get in touch with me. We NEED to contend with this unjust sentence.”

#JusticeForMohammed