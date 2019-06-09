Falz Experience: Shocking Moment Falz Yanks Off His Trouser To Dance With A Lady On Stage(video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Folarin Falana, also known as “Falz” treated fans to an ecstatic performance during his much talked about musical concert tagged ” Falz experience” which held yesterday at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos.

The highlight of the concert was when Falz walked up to a lady already seated on the stage and tore up his trousers on getting the stage.

Falz who was left with just his boxers danced with the lady and the visibly excited lady couldn’t contain her joy as she brought out her phone to take a selfie with the talented singer.

Watch the video below:

