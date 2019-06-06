Falz Opens Up On Why He Stopped Going To Church

Nigerian rapper and actor, Folarin Falana otherwise known as Falz has finally opened up on the reason he stopped attending church.

He made known that he is not an atheist because he believes there is God but he believes in spirituality over religion. This was disclosed in an interview the rapper had with Silverbird Television.

In his words,

“I’m not an atheist. I believe there is a God. But I believe in spirituality over religion. I have nothing against the church or going to church. Everyone has the right to practice the religion they desire. It has been a while that I have been to church. It does not make me less of a Christian, The reason is that I went to a few churches and, during sermons, I was put under undue pressure. There was a time that a pastor called me to the altar just to acknowledge my presence for being in church. In my mind, I felt that the service was not about me. I felt that everybody was there to worship God, yet they were putting undue pressure on me. The pastor gave me the microphone to address the congregation and I was puzzled; what did he expect me to say to the congregation?”

Recall, his mother, Mrs. Funmi Falana, was a guest at his highly anticipated album ‘Moral Instruction‘ listening party where she revealed that she is worried that her son does not attend church.

She said;

“Folarin, you don’t go to church and I am bothered. I hope you would start going to church this year.”

Falz also spoke regarding the backlash he received upon the release of the album, he stated,

“My songs are always going to be heard. The world is a lot smaller now; it only takes one post and it’s everywhere regardless of the attempts by powers that be to try to stop stuff here and there. If you’re making this kind of music, you have to always be ready for the worst. Of course, ‘This is Nigeria’ was banned. We’re still in court. But I have my fundamental rights so you can’t really stop that regardless of what body you are.”