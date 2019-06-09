Falz Shows Off His Seductive Skills On Stage

by Amaka

If you’re a lover of singer and actor, Falz then you should know that he recently took off his trousers on stage.

The Nigerian entertainer decided to show off his seductive skills on stage at his latest concert ‘The Falz Experience II’ yesterday, June 8, 2019 held at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos.

He wowed his fans as he hurriedly ripped his trouser dancing seductively in front of a lady sitting on stage. This left a lot of his fan quite astonished with his performance.

In a video circulating, Falz who is donned in a shirt and trouser can be seen walking towards an already seated lady taking off his trousers. Although he is left in his boxers, he starts to grind on the lady on stage. To the surprise of many, the lady held on to him soaking in the moment. She also took out her phone to capture the moment.

Watch the video below:
