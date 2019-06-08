Family of 3 murdered by cultists in Ikorodu

by Temitope Alabi

Residents of Ikorodu area of Lagos, are reportedly living in fear due to the recent evil unleashed by cultists in the area.

According to reports, cultists who were said to belong to the Eiye cult group murdered a family of three at the  Ojuirowo area of Ikorodu on Friday morning. They were reportedly on a vengeance mission.

Eyewitnesses who spoke with PM News revealed that the cultist shot sporadically in the air, sending panic among residents of the area.

A resident of the area also revealed that the cultists have been on the loose at Ota-Ona area of Ikorodu, as a  neighbour of his was shot by them.

A source in the area added that cultists shot dead a vulcaniser in his shop last month at Ota-Ona junction for being a member of a rival cult group.

Also, it was revealed that the cultists had invaded the Ladega Market in Ikorodu and looted traders’ shops in broad daylight and robbed people of their properties.

 
Tags from the story
cultists

You may also like

Buhari To Host Regional Security Summit In Abuja

I’m Yet To Recover From Kidnapping Trauma –Bamigbetan

Unpaid Salaries: Osun Workers Will Soon Have Cause To Smile – Sen. Adeleke

3 aides killed in Nasarawa State Governor’s convoy fatal auto crash

‘I Don’t Have Accounts Or Property Abroad… All My Children Live And School In Nigeria

We’re Closing In On Perpetrators Of Pipeline Bombings In N/Delta – JTF Commander

Pastor-Owner Of Ikorodu Ritualists’ Den Arrested

I Have No Regrets Describing Fulani Herdsmen As Tsetse Flies; We Must Learn From History – Fani-Kayode

NGF Welcomes New And Returning Governors After Polls

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *