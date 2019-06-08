Family of 3 murdered by cultists in Ikorodu

Residents of Ikorodu area of Lagos, are reportedly living in fear due to the recent evil unleashed by cultists in the area.

According to reports, cultists who were said to belong to the Eiye cult group murdered a family of three at the Ojuirowo area of Ikorodu on Friday morning. They were reportedly on a vengeance mission.

Eyewitnesses who spoke with PM News revealed that the cultist shot sporadically in the air, sending panic among residents of the area.

A resident of the area also revealed that the cultists have been on the loose at Ota-Ona area of Ikorodu, as a neighbour of his was shot by them.

A source in the area added that cultists shot dead a vulcaniser in his shop last month at Ota-Ona junction for being a member of a rival cult group.

Also, it was revealed that the cultists had invaded the Ladega Market in Ikorodu and looted traders’ shops in broad daylight and robbed people of their properties.