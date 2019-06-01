Fan Apologise To Oladips, Begs To Be Unblocked

Drama unfolded as a fan of Nigerian indigenous rapper, Oladips, took to the comment section begging to be unblocked by the rapper.

An allegedly rude fan of Oladips who created a new Instagram page because of the artiste has asked him to unblock his old account.

He wrote:

Oladipupo unblock me on my second account biko

The Rap Artiste actually replied him in a funny way by asking what the fan did wrong. He wrote:

What did you do?😏