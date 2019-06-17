Fan Prays With All His Heart For Bobrisky To Put To Bed

Popular crossdresser, Bobrisky, has added to the growing list of Nigerians he has confused about his gender.

The Instagram user identified as Paulscata prayed for the crossdresser and also praised him for having a big heart.

The fan, however, mistook Bobrisky to be a lady as he wished him a good husband and safe delivery.

The male barbie was in the news over the weekend when he was spotted on a bike en route the airport. He lashed out at people who mocked him.

See post below: