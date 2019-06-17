Fan Prays With All His Heart For Bobrisky To Put To Bed

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular crossdresser, Bobrisky, has added to the growing list of Nigerians he has confused about his gender.

The Instagram user identified as Paulscata prayed for the crossdresser and also praised him for having a big heart.

The fan, however, mistook Bobrisky to be a lady as he wished him a good husband and safe delivery.

Also Read: [Photos]: Pretty Mike poses topless with unclad ladies to celebrate Father’s Day

The male barbie was in the news over the weekend when he was spotted on a bike en route the airport. He lashed out at people who mocked him.

See post below:

Bobrisky
Tags from the story
Bobrisky

You may also like

12 year old Ghanaian Lesbian seeks deliverance (Video)

Davido: “I See Nobody As Competition, Wizkid Is Not A Threat”

Nigerian Newspaper headlines Today: 25th March

TY Bello Sheds Tears As She Receives 2 Different Surprise Parties For Her 40th Birthday (photos + Video)

BBNaija 2018 Housemate, Teddy Has A 4-Year-Old Son And He’s So Cute

Toyin Lawani set to Launch own Record Label

Buzzing Today: Court Rules Against EFCC’s Magu

Photos: The 4th Edition of Encomium Magazine’s Black And White Ball

Intervention in Arik, Aero is to add value, not destroy – AMCON

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *