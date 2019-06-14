Fan Trolls Tboss Despite Being Blasted By Her

A fan has continued to troll Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Tokunbo Idowu, aka Tboss even after she has denied rumours of herself and Made Men Music Group CEO, Ubi Franklin, being lovers and expecting a baby together.

The status of a celebrity comes with a price innit?

Tboss went as far as having a live session on Instagram with her fans and followers giving those carrying the rumors a stern warning to face their business.

Well, some fans have remained undeterred as they still believe she is pregnant. A fan identified as Chinexy  decided to troll Tboss asking about how she was fairing with her pregnancy.

Tboss didn’t find it funny as she blasted the fan calling the person a despicable fool.

However, this did not stop the fan from trolling her. Instead, he told Tboss that he still loves her and wants her to take care of the baby.

Fan remains undeterred despite bashing from #Tboss

