Fani Kayode Announces When He Would move the motion for Oduduwa’s independence from Nigeria

Femi Fani Kayode has shared that if the Colonisation and Islamisation agenda continues, then he would be left with no choice than to move a motion for Oduduwa(Yoruba) independence from Nigeria.

According to Fani who made this known via his Twitter handle today, 5th June, he said he would be glad to follow in the footstep of his late father, Chief Remi Fani Kayode who according to him moved the motion for Nigeria’s independence from the British colonial rule.

His words:

Tweet below:

On August 2nd 1958 my father, Chief Remi Fani-Kayode, successfully moved the motion for Nigeria's independence from British colonial rule. If the Fulanisation and Islamisation agenda continues I shall move the motion for Oduduwa's independence from Nigerian colonial rule. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) June 5, 2019