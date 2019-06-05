Fani Kayode Announces When He Would move the motion for Oduduwa’s independence from Nigeria

by Valerie Oke

Fani Kayode Announces When He Would move the motion for Oduduwa's independence from Nigeria

Femi Fani Kayode has shared that if the Colonisation and Islamisation agenda continues, then he would be left with no choice than to move a motion for Oduduwa(Yoruba) independence from Nigeria.

According to Fani who made this known via his Twitter handle today, 5th June, he said he would be glad to follow in the footstep of his late father, Chief Remi Fani Kayode who according to him moved the motion for Nigeria’s independence from the British colonial rule.

His words:

On August 2nd, 1958 my father, Chief Remi Fani-Kayode, successfully moved the motion for Nigeria’s independence from British colonial rule. If the Colonisation and Islamisation agenda continues I shall move the motion for Oduduwa’s indepeColonisationNigerian colonial rule.

Tweet below: 

You may also like

2015: INEC Must Use Card Readers – APC

My Husband Runs The Most Female-friendly Govt In Nigeria’s History – Patience Jonathan

Super Eagles Player, Troost-Ekong welcomes Baby Boy

Two APC members defect to PDP

Obanikoro Heads Goodluck/Sambo Lagos Road Show

Police kills leader of armed robbers in Ogbomoso

Medical doctors threathen to embark on indefinite strike

Two Fake Army Officers Arrested For Robbing A Real Soldier In Abuja

FG orders federal universities to stop charging tuition fees

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *