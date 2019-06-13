Fani-Kayode lists Nigeria’s top ranking in negativity

A former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has decried the negative rating of the country in relation to other countries of the world.

According to the former minister, the country has the highest number of HIV infected babies in the world and also the most dangerous place for women to have children.

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) chieftain is also decried a recent rating that put the country as the extreme poverty capital of the world.

Read what he tweeted below

Nigeria has more HIV-infected babies than ANY country in the world.

Nigeria is the most dangerous place for women to have children in the world.

Nigeria is the poverty capital of the world.

Nigeria has more children out of school than ANY other county in the world.

Nigeria has the second most deadly terrorist organization in the world.

Nigeria has the fourth most deadly terrorist organization in the world.

Nigeria is the most dangerous place for Christians to live in the world.

Nigeria is the world’s capital for mass murder, ethnic cleansing and genocide