Fani Kayode Moves Above Political Difference, Drops Classy Message For New Senate President, Ahmed Lawan

Femi Fani Kayode, a Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) chieftain, has dropped his congratulatory message for newly elected Senate President of Nigeria, Ahmed Lawan, an All Progressive Congress(APC) member.

The former minister for aviation who spoke via his official Twitter handle asked God to guide the newly elected Senate President in a tweet he sent out minutes after his emergence.

Ahmed Lawan pulled the highest votes against his opponent, Ali Ndume, by pulling a massive 78 votes compared to the 28 votes his opponent got.

Congratulations to Senator Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan who has emerged as Nigeria's Senate President. May God guide you. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) June 11, 2019