Fani Kayode Reveals His Three Greatest Enemies

Femi Fani Kayode, a former Minister for aviation has revealed the only three enemies he has that he can not live with or swallow from anybody.

Fani Kayode who spoke via his Twitter handle today, 1st June, listed the enemies as

Oppression

Injustice

And Betrayal

In his own words:

I have only three enemies: oppression, injustice, and betrayal. Anyone that oppresses the poor, that is unjust to the weak or that betrays the righteous is my enemy. For the oppressor, the unjust and the treacherous I reserve my disdain, my contempt, my enmity, and my hate!

See what he tweeted below:

I have only three enemies: oppression, injustice and betrayal. Anyone that oppresses the poor, that is unjust to the weak or that betrays the righteous is my enemy. For the oppressor, the unjust and the treacherous I reserve my disdain, my contempt, my enmity and my hate! — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) June 1, 2019