Fans Call Out Stefflon Don Over Photoshopped Body Curves

by Olayemi Oladotun

“Trouble dey sleep, Yanga go wake am” is part of the lyrics of a song from afro-pop legend, Fela Kuti, and that was what exactly happened to Stefflon Don.

Burna Boy’s girlfriend and British rapper, Stefflon Don was called out by social media users for allegedly using photoshop in a new photo she shared.

Burna Boy’s girlfriend who was called out by social media users, was accused of using photoshop as her walls and floors curved to give her the right physique she wanted.

Also Read: Actor, Uche Maduagwu Seals Davido, Chioma’s Relationship, Shades Tonto Dikeh

Here is the exchange that ensued below;

Stefflon Don
Tags from the story
Burna Boy, Stefflon don

You may also like

Lami Phillips appoints self as the ‘Commissioner for Chilling’ in Lagos State

Lami Phillips appoints self as the ‘Commissioner for Chilling’ in Lagos State

EFCC is corrupt and should be investigated – Majek Fashek

Nollywood Actress Toyin Abraham Congratulates Linda Ikeji On Her Engagement

Nollywood Actress Toyin Abraham Congratulates Linda Ikeji On Her Engagement

Wizkid Gushes About 1st Son: “Boluwatife, My Everything”

LASG appeals to residents in flood-prone areas to relocate

Davido lands N30million MTN deal

Davido lands N30million MTN deal

7 Dangerous Things That Could Happen When You Shave Your Pubes

NYSC member returns home to find his 10-months old wife pregnant for his best friend

How This Ghanaian Actor Almost Committed Suicide Because Of His Stature

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *