Father of Upcoming Rapper, Ziggy Seeks Justice For His Son’s Death

The father of budding rapper, Festus Eti is determined to seek justice for his son, Ziggy, who tragically lost his life after falling from his 4-storey apartment in Lekki, Lagos.

The bereaved father blamed the sad incident on the negligence of the management of the estate owned by Lekki Gardens.

According to reports, there was an unprotected open space meant for an elevator which has not been installed but the rapper, who wasn’t aware, fell to his death on June 16, 2019.

Reports also claim that several residents had issued their complaint about the unprotected open space to the management of the estate but they allegedly did nothing till it took the life of the young man.

The 66-year-old father stated that he couldn’t come to terms with the loss of his son as he was a bright young man with a promising future.

In his words,

“Zino lived with his friends and one of them called me as soon as the incident happened. I live in Warri and I travelled to Lagos on Monday. According to his friends, when he got home on Sunday around 10pm, he ran up the stairs to the fourth floor, where his apartment is. He was tired and wanted to catch his breath. He wanted to lean on something and he unknowingly leaned on the wall near the open space, because there was no power supply. He fell down and unfortunately, he did not survive the fall. Zino was my first son and a final year student of Public Administration at the Lead City University. Though his friends have reported to the police, I also intend to report to the Office of the Public Defender, because it is a clear case of negligence; the owner of the property left the elevator space open”

Although, Festus revealed that the management of the estate had paid him a visit to sympathize with him, he still wants to take legal actions against firm for negligence.

He said,

“Zino’s friends said they had written to the management on several occasions about the open space to no avail, only for it to be blocked after my son had died. The management of the estate paid me a condolence visit, but I still intend to sue them for their negligence,”



A media consultant to Lekki Gardens, Bolaji Abimbola, who termed the incident as unfortunate, explained that the company’s intention was to make life easier for the residents.

In his words,

“The estate is a five-storey building and there is a lift shaft, but it has not been installed. Before now, it was sealed with blocks. The company, with the intention to make life easier for the residents, contracted the installation of the lift to a contractor. To do the job, the contractor had to remove the blocks. In the process, the lift space was not covered. When the residents contacted the company about the development, it wrote the contractor, who put a safety tape round it; but unfortunately, it didn’t suffice. The firm has been engaging with the family and has condoled with them. Only God understands how the incident happened, because all the residents knew about the ongoing installation of the elevator.”